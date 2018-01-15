JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Central Railway collects Rs 1.21 bn from errant travellers in Apr-Dec 2017
Business Standard

India reach 287/8 at lunch on Day 3 of Centurion test; Kohli batting on 140

India trailed the home team by 48 runs at the break

Press Trust of India  |  Centurion 

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, runs home safely to avoid a run out. Photo: AP/PTI
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, runs home safely to avoid a run out. Photo: AP/PTI

India were 287 for eight in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the second cricket Test against South Africa here today. India trailed the home team by 48 runs at the break. Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 335 all out India 1st innings: 287/8 in 85 overs (Virat Kohli batting 141; Morne Morkel 2/52).

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements