Govt restricts imports of petcoke for users to curb air pollution in Delhi

State-run has offered to augment mineral production in Odisha, which is likely to be hit by shortage of due to closure of mines. N Baijendra Kumar, CMD of NMDC, has written to the in this regard, sources said. A delegation from the company had also recently met A P Padhi to discuss the matter. "NMDC is interested to operate three mining leases of OMDC (Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd) in case allots in favour of NMDC," an said, adding that the had already requested the to consider the operation of OMDC leases by NMDC. Operations have been suspended at a number of mines, where leaseholders failed to meet a deadline on 31 December, fixed by the Supreme Court, for paying penalties in connection with In another proposal, NMDC said it has asked the to allot new leases under the government dispensation route, in which the company would conduct exploration work and develop them into operating mines. NMDC has also shown interest to put up a pellet and benificiation plant in the state for which allocation of low grade deposits are sought.

This would maximise the utilisation and conservation of iron ore, it said. According to industry sources, nearly 20 million ton of production has been affected since the closure of mines from January 1.