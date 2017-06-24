India-Russia defence cooperation: Jaitley, Shoigu sign road map

The meeting of the India- Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation concluded here on Friday, in which Defence Minister and his Russian counterpart General signed a roadmap for boosting bilateral

Jaitley said the meeting would review the entire range of military and military-technical cooperation issues between and within the framework of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The issues of Russian-Indian military and military-technical cooperation and its perspectives of further development were also discussed during the meeting.

Both sides stressed on the potential of the cooperation in the spheres of missile and naval technologies, aircraft construction, shipbuilding and modernisation of the land forces equipment.

Moreover, both countries' Defence Ministers gave a high praise to anti-terror and naval exercises, which were held last year. Also, they confirmed the arrangement of holding a joint Russian-Indian inter-specific exercises "Indra-2017" on the Russian territory this autumn.

The meeting was held in a friendly and business atmosphere and demonstrated the mutual desire of further enhance of the multifaceted cooperation between the Defence Ministries.

The "roadmap" of development of bilateral between the of the and the of the Republic of and the final protocol, aimed at the development of the relations between and in a military-technical sphere were signed at the end of the Commission meeting.