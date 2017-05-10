India, Russia to take forward cooperation in nuclear, trade, investments

and on Wednesday reviewed their bilateral cooperation in a range of sectors, including civil nuclear, trade and investments, ahead of the annual summit between Prime Minister and Russian President on June 1.

"We decided to take forward our cooperation in civil nuclear, trade and investments among other areas," External Affairs Minister said after talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister

During the meeting of India- Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), a key forum to address major issues concerning bilateral ties, both sides also took stock of implementation of various key bilateral initiatives.

Both Swaraj and Rogozin also deliberated on preparation for the annual summit between Modi and Putin to be held next month in