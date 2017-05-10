TRENDING ON BS
India, Russia to take forward cooperation in nuclear, trade, investments

Both countries reviewed their bilateral talks in New Delhi today

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj
Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) shaking hands with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (L) on Wednesay in New Delhi. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

India and Russia on Wednesday reviewed their bilateral cooperation in a range of sectors, including civil nuclear, trade and investments, ahead of the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 1.

"We decided to take forward our cooperation in civil nuclear, trade and investments among other areas," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said after talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

During the meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), a key forum to address major issues concerning bilateral ties, both sides also took stock of implementation of various key bilateral initiatives.

Both Swaraj and Rogozin also deliberated on preparation for the annual summit between Modi and Putin to be held next month in Russia.

