India's bid for Trade Facilitation Pact evokes mixed response at WTO

India's proposal at the World Organisation to negotiate a facilitation pact in services has received a mixed response from member countries, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In February, had circulated the draft legal text on the Facilitation in Services Agreement (TFS) at the

Commerce and Industry Minister said the proposal has been discussed at the relevant services bodies of the

The proposal provides a framework to address various impediments to in services in a comprehensive and holistic manner, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"India's proposal received a mixed response from the members. Some members appreciated India's proposal as being comprehensive in scope and well balanced.

"However, several developed and developing country members expressed concern on the scope and content of the draft agreement," she said.

However, she added that the proposal has imparted the much-needed momentum to the discussion on services and has urged members to engage constructively on this initiative.

Replying to a separate question, Sitharaman said an association of pharmaceutical manufacturers of America has asked US Representative to continue to keep on its Priority Watch List in the Special 301 Report.

The Special 301 Report issued by the US is a "unilateral measure" to create pressure on countries to enhance IPR (intellectual property rights) protection beyond the rules.

Under the regime, any dispute between two countries needs to be referred to the dispute settlement body and unilateral actions are not tenable under this regime, she added.

"Special 301 is an extra territorial application of the domestic law of a country, which is inconsistent with the established norms of the WTO," the minister said.