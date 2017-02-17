TRENDING ON BS
How L&T played a role in Isro's launch of 104 satellites
India's century record in space has caught global attention

Awesome achievement by Isro, very impressive, tweeted Elon Musk

India’s century record in space has caught global attention. Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, the company that has built a reusable rocket, was one who seemed impressed after the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully launched a record 104 satellites from Sriharikota on Wednesday. “Awesome achievement by Isro, very impressive,” he tweeted when asked to comment on Isro’s 104 satellite mission on the micro-blogging site. “They are doing India proud,” he added. Musk’s Falcon series of rockets is a competitor for India’s PSLV rocket and its GSLV series.

