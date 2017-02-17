India’s century record in space has caught global attention. Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, the company that has built a reusable rocket, was one who seemed impressed after the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully launched a record 104 satellites from Sriharikota on Wednesday. “Awesome achievement by Isro, very impressive,” he tweeted when asked to comment on Isro’s 104 satellite mission on the micro-blogging site. “They are doing proud,” he added. Musk’s Falcon series of rockets is a competitor for India’s rocket and its GSLV series.