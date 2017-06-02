TRENDING ON BS
India's day at French Open: Raja-Sharan enter third round in men's doubles

Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner outclassed an Australian duo in mixed doubles during the day

IANS  |  Paris 

L-R : Divij Sharan, Purav Raja
L-R : Divij Sharan, Purav Raja. Photo: David Iliff

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski had a rollicking start to their French Open mixed doubles campaign by outclassing the Australian pair of Jessica Moore and Matt Reid 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets here on Thursday.

The Indo-Canadian combo sent down as many as five aces and converted five break points out of the seven chances that came their way to finish off the match that lasted just 39 minutes.

The seeded seventh duo will next face New Zealand's Artem Sitak and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Later in the day, the Indian combination of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan entered the third round of the men's doubles category following a hard earned win over Oliver Marach of Austria and Croatia's Mate Pavic.

The unseeded Indian duo had to fight hard before claiming a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over their 15th seeded opponents.

