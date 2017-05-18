Domestic air passenger traffic in April grows over 15% to 91.34 lakh

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose by 15.15 per cent during last month to 91.34 lakh, official data showed on Thursday.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2017 were 364.13 lakh as against 309.35 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 17.71 per cent," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its statistical analysis.

According to the previous data furnished by DGCA, domestic air passenger traffic had increased by 14.91 per cent during March to 90.45 lakh.

The data showed that (LCC) had the highest passenger load factor (PLF) during the month under review at 93.4 per cent.

In terms of PLF, was followed by budget passenger carriers at 90.1 per cent and at 86.9 per cent.