India's first-ever 'Livability Index' to rank 116 cities, says govt

on Friday announced the commencement of the country's first-ever ' Index' to rank 116 cities. An said that the result of the exercise will be announced in June. "The Housing and has decided to assess the standard of 116 Indian cities, which include the identified Smart Cities and few more cities with a population of over 1 million," the told a press conference here. Among the cities to be assessed for the ' Index', include Delhi's three municipal corporations, (Karnataka), Kochi (Kerala), Ghaziabad, Meerut, Varanasi, and (Uttar Pradesh) and in The cities will be assessed on 15 core parameters like governance, social infrastructure, education, employment, health and safety and security. The ' Index' will also take into like housing, open spaces, land use, and water availability, solid and pollution, among others. The ministry, through an international bidding process under a World Bank-funded programme, has selected the ' Research Pvt Ltd' in consortium with the 'Athena Infonomics India Pvt Ltd' and ' Group Ltd' for the assessment of the indices in 116 cities, according a release.