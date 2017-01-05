India's long-range missiles broke UN limits on nuclear arms:Chinese media

Agni-5 is widely regarded as a strategic missile targeted at China

India has "broken" UN limits on nuclear arms and long-range missiles and Pakistan should also be accorded the same "privilege", state-run Chinese media said today as it criticised New Delhi for carrying out Agni-4 and 5 missile tests whose range covers the Chinese mainland. "India has broken the UN's limits on its development of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missile," the ruling Communist Party-run tabloid Global Times said in its editorial. "The US and some Western countries have also bent the rules on its nuclear plans. New Delhi is no longer satisfied with its nuclear capability and is seeking intercontinental ballistic missiles that can target anywhere in the world and then it can land on an equal footing with the UN Security Council's five permanent members," it said. "India is 'promising' in vying for permanent membership on the UN Security Council as it is the sole candidate who has both nuclear capability and economic potential," it said. "China should realise ..

The references to violation of UN rules by the daily were significant as the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying while reacting to India's Agni-5 missile test said on December 27 that"on whether can develop this ballistic missile that can carry nuclear weapons, I think relevant resolutions of the UNSC have clear rules".

Hua, however, did not elaborate. The editorial in Global Times also did not elaborate or point out details of the UN violations allegedly made by India.



"We have always believed that safeguarding strategic balance and stability in South Asia is conducive for the peace and prosperity of countries in the region," she said and took exception that the Agni-5 which has a range of 5000 was meant to target China.



However, Hua appreciated Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Vikas Swarup's statement on December 28 stating that "India's strategic capabilities are not targeted against any particular country. abides by all the applicable international obligations and hopes that all other do the same".



"We have taken note of and express appreciation for the statement made by Indian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson that India's strategic capabilities are not targeted against any particular country," she said.



" believes that preserving the strategic balance and stability in South Asia is beneficial to peace and prosperity of countries within the region. We hope to work alongside regional countries including India, to take concrete actions for enduring peace, prosperity and stability of the region," she said.







