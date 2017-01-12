India's missile programme a threat to regional peace: Pakistan

Pakistan believes that through meaningful dialogue can promote peace and stability in the region

on Thursday cautioned members of that introduction of "destabilising systems" like " defence programmes" and "inter-continental ballistic missiles" in South pose a "risk" to regional stability, in an apparent reference to India.



Pakistan's "serious concerns" over the introduction of such systems in South were expressed to a delegation of Technology Control Regime (MTCR), a 35-member elite grouping that includes and controls export in high-end technologies, a Foreign Office (FO) statement said.



" highlighted the risks posed to regional peace and stability due to the introduction of destabilising systems such as defence programmes and inter-continental ballistic missiles," the FO statement said.



is the only country in South having successfully tested inter-continental ballistic missiles.



" was, however, committed to avoiding any kind of arms race in South Asia," it said, adding that Pakistan's proposal on establishing Strategic Restraint Regime (SRR) in South which covers nuclear and restraint remains on the table.



" believes that progress on this proposal (SRR) through meaningful dialogue can promote peace and stability in the region," it said.



Highlighting Pakistan's non-proliferation credentials, Additional Secretary, FO, told the that has always remained in the "forefront to stop the spread of weapons of mass destruction" and has "always followed international standards while delivering weapons".



Aslam also briefed the delegation led by Ham Sang- Wook, the current Chair, about the administrative, legislative and regulatory measures taken by Islamabad for the establishment of a robust command and control system, an effective and comprehensive export control regime, and the steps taken to improve physical security at all levels.



"Pakistan's export control regime is at par with the best international standards and its national control lists encompass the items and technologies controlled by the MTCR," Aslam said.



A country's non-proliferation record is one of the key criteria to join MTCR.



has intensified its efforts to join the exclusive club of countries, controlling exports in technology, since joined the elite grouping last year as its 35th member.



Notably, was successful in joining MTCR, ahead of Pakistan's all-weather ally China, whose application is pending since 2004.



However, experts say that Pakistan's controversial record in nuclear proliferation and absence of its patron inside the club are major obstacles in Islamabad becoming a formal member of MTCR.



Aslam further said that hindrances in access to advanced technology for peaceful purposes "must come to an end".



Representatives of the delegation said that the group wants a joint policy to prevent the spread of missiles.



The delegation recognised that has participated in several technical meetings held by the for the past several years, the statement said.



Meanwhile, the Foreign office also released a reviewed list of nuclear and biological weapons. The new list declares that is determined towards nuclear non-proliferation.



The reviewed list was formed after consultation with relative ministries, it said. The list has been reviewed in the years 2005, 2011 and 2015.

