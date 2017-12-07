JUST IN
India's stand on Jerusalem as Israel's capital 'wishy-washy': Omar Abdullah

Trump had on Thursday recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A view of Jerusalem's old city is seen on Tuesday. photo: pti
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday termed the Centre's stand on US recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital a "wishy-washy drivel".

He said that such a move in the past would have drawn strong condemnation from India.


"There was a time when the Trump Administration move to overturn decades of US policy WRT #Jersualem would have provoked a strong condemnation from India," he said.

"Now all you get is some wishy-washy drivel about India's position determined by our self-interest & not what other countries do. There was a time India stood for something," he wrote on Twitter.

President Donald Trump had on Thursday recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city.

