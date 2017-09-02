India's stand on the Rohingyas is despicable, says a noted rights activist

A directive by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has earned the ire of human rights activists across the country. The advisory directed states to identify and deport foreign nationals staying illegally in the country and to sensitise all law enforcement agencies to the risk posed by the Rohingyas in particular. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan has filed a petition on behalf of the Rohingya refugees in the Supreme Court against the government’s proposed order, stating that: “Deporting them in these circumstances is against the Constitutional guarantees to refugees in India.” ...