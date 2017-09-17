India scraps import duty on goods for FIFA U-17 World Cup

The has exempted from import duty sports items and a wide range of goods for the upcoming U-17 India, which will see 24 nations vying for the coveted trophy.



The first event to be held in will be spread over six cities starting October 6 and have 52 matches. The final match, on October 28, will be played at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.



"All sports goods, sports equipment and sports requisites; fitness equipment; team uniform/clothing; spares, accessories and consumables of the same" will be exempt from the whole of the duty of leviable subject to certain conditions, said a notification.The notification issued recently by the Central Board of and (CBEC) further said the importers will have to furnish undertakings that all the goods, excluding gift items, souvenirs, mementoes will be re-exported within three months of the conclusion of theDoping control equipment, first aid kits, satellite phones/GPS, dining/kitchen items, and office consumables, are also among the goods that have been exempted from the import duty.Broadcast equipment and supplies used in organising and during the event imported by Host Broadcasters too falls in the exemption list.These goods will also be exempt from the integrated levied under theThe 17th edition of the U-17 World Cup, under the slogan ' takes over', will be held in six cities -- New Delhi, Margao, Kochi, Guwahati, and Navi Mumbai.India, as the host country, is automatically qualified for the U-17 2017.Brazil, Spain, Germany, France, USA, England, Paraguay, Japan and Korea DPR, are among the nations participating in the Federation Internationale de Association (FIFA) event.