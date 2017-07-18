India sees over 22% increase in foreign tourists arrival in June: Govt

India has witnessed over 22 per cent increase in the arrival in June as compared to the same period last year, the said.



The number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India in June 2017 was 6.70 lakh as compared to of 5.47 lakh in June, 2016 and 5.12 lakh in June, 2015, the Ministry said in a statement.



"The growth rate in in June, 2017 over June, 2016 is 22.5 per cent compared to 6.8 per cent in June, 2016 over June, 2015," it said.Most tourists travelled to India from Bangladesh (29.23 per cent) followed by the US (19.70 per cent), the UK (6.14 per cent), Malaysia (3.82 per cent), (2.56 per cent), and (2.52 per cent).The Delhi airport, with almost 23 per cent share of FTAs, remained the busiest airport followed by Haridaspur Land Check Post on India-Bangaldesh border (17.06 per cent), Mumbai airport (14.98 per cent), Chennai airport (9.06 per cent) and Bengaluru airport (6.72 per cent).Based on the data received from the (BOI), the Ministry compiles monthly estimates of FTAs, including those with e-tourist visas on the basis of their nationality and port.A substantial rise in the number of tourists arriving on e-visas was also witnessed in June."During the month of June, total of 0.67 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 0.37 lakh during the month of June 2016 registering a growth of 81.7 per cent," the statement said.In fact, even during January-June 2017, a total of 7.17 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 4.72 lakh during January-June 2016, registering a growth of 52.0 per cent, it said.Most tourists from the US (17 per cent) used the e- Tourist Visa facilities during June, 2017 followed by UK (10.8 per cent), (6.8 per cent), (5.2 per cent) and Singapore (5.1 per cent).Tourists with e-visas used the New Delhi Airport (42.4 per cent), Mumbai Airport (20.6 per cent), Chennai Airport (10.0 per cent), Bengaluru Airport (9.2 per cent) and Kochi Airport (3.7 per cent) to enter into India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)