India should withdraw immediately, no intention of agression: China daily

The flagship newspaper of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday demanded the immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam on the border, warning New Delhi not to harbour any illusions about Beijing's resolve to defend its territory.

"The Chinese government will make no concession on territorial sovereignty, and any country should not underestimate our resolve to uphold territorial sovereignty," said a commentary in the PLA Daily, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over 270 Indian troops crossed the Sikkim section of the China- border and obstructed Chinese road work in Doklam on June 18. As of the end of July, over 40 Indian soldiers and one bulldozer remain in Chinese territory, it said.

Chinese troops have taken initial counter measures at the area and will step up targeted measures, the commentary said.

"The Chinese military does not demand a single inch of other's land and it won't give an inch of its own territory to others," it said.

