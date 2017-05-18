India, Singapore navies begin mega exercise in South China sea

4 warships of Indian Navy and long range anti-submarine warfare aircraft are participating in it

4 warships of Indian Navy and long range anti-submarine warfare aircraft are participating in it

Navies of and on Thursday began a seven-day-long mega maritime exercise in the South Sea which has been witnessing a growing Chinese assertiveness.



Four of the Indian Navy and long range anti- submarine warfare aircraft P-8l are participating in the SIMBEX (Singapore- Maritime Bilateral Exercise), which is aimed at increasing interoperability between the two navies.



A diverse range of operational activities at sea have been planned during the course of the exercise.



"The thrust of exercises at sea this year would be on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), integrated operations with surface, air and sub-surface forces, air defence and surface encounter exercises," Navy Spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.



A number of of Navy are participating in the exercise along with maritime patrol aircraft Fokker F50 and F-16 aircraft.



Held since 1994, it is the 24th edition of the annual exercise between the two countries.

Press Trust of India