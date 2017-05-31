India, Spain must unite to wage war against terrorism: PM Modi to PM Rajoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey in Madrid

Prime Minister on Wednesday met Spain's Prime Minister Brey in and underlined the need for boosting bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism that has affected both the countries.



Modi met at the Moncloa Palace, the official residence of the president and the king of this morning in the first engagement during his stay in the country on Wednesday.



External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay termed the meeting a "fresh impetus to a multifarious relationship".





#WATCH PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy interact at Palace of Moncloa in Madrid pic.twitter.com/A6Y2YadXLi — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

Press Trust of India

Modi, in a private conversation with Rajoy, called for strengthening bilateral cooperation to fight terrorism as "both our countries" have faced the security challenge.