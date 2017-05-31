TRENDING ON BS
India, Spain must unite to wage war against terrorism: PM Modi to PM Rajoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey in Madrid

Press Trust of India  |  Madrid 

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey (Left) with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Spain. Photo: Twitter (@marianorajoy)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey in Madrid and underlined the need for boosting bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism that has affected both the countries.

Modi met Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace, the official residence of the president and the king of Spain this morning in the first engagement during his stay in the country on Wednesday.



External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay termed the meeting a "fresh impetus to a multifarious relationship".


Modi, in a private conversation with Rajoy, called for strengthening bilateral cooperation to fight terrorism as "both our countries" have faced the security challenge.

