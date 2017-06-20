TRENDING ON BS
India submits report on sustainable development goals to UN

The report says that poverty has fallen across economic, social, religious groups nationally

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

United Nations. Photo: Reuters
In an effort to express its commitment to the sustainable development goals (SDGs), India has submitted its voluntary review report to the United Nations.

The review is centred around the goals of ending poverty and hunger, and ensuring healthy lives, besides achieving gender equality, building resilient infrastructure, etc.

On ending poverty in all its forms, it said there was compelling evidence that the rapid growth India has achieved following the economic reforms in 1991 had led to significant reduction in poverty.

Poverty has fallen across all economic, social and religious groups nationally and in all the states in the post-reform era, said the report.

The report cited Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to emphasise that over two billion person-days of employment was generated during 2016-17 alone, largely for the disadvantaged sections of society.

It said further efforts are underway to universalise access to basic services such as housing for all by 2022, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

As part of its oversight responsibility, Niti Aayog has led the process of preparing the report. 

