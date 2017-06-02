India successfully test fires Prithvi-II missile off Odisha coast

on Friday successfully test-fired its indigenous nuclear-capable from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in

The surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile was fired from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of at around 9.50 am, official sources said.

The test was part of the regular training exercise by the Indian armed forces.

The launch was carried out by the specially formed strategic force command (SFC), which was monitored by scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the sources added.

The Prithvi-II missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads and is thrusted by liquid propulsion twin engines.

The missile was inducted into Indian armed forces in 2003.

It is the first missile to have been developed by the under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.