India successfully tests smart anti-airfield weapon system SAAW

India on Saturday successfully tested the smart system, capable of engaging ground targets in a range of 100 kms from a fighter aircraft, at the integrated test range here in Chandipur.

SAAW, an indigenously designed and developed 120 kg class smart weapon, developed by DRDO, is a light-weight high-precision-guided bomb and one of the world class weapons systems, a statement said.

The captive and release trials were tracked by Radar and Telemetry ground stations at ITR during the entire duration of the flight.

The performance of all the systems was satisfactory with all the mission objectives achieved, the statement said.

The government sanctioned the Rs 56.58-crore project in September 2013

In May, the conducted the first test on the weapon system from the IAF Jaguar DARIN-II aircraft.