India test fires ballistic missile Agni II off Odisha's Balasore district

India on Tuesday test-fired its indigenously developed intermediate range from the off the coast.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was conducted from Launch Complex-4 of Integrated Test Range (ITR) in district at about 8.38 a.m., said a official.

The trial was conducted by the (SFC) of the as part of its user training exercise, he added.

missile has already been inducted into the

The two-stage missile equipped with advanced high accuracy navigation system, which is guided by a novel scheme of state-of-the-art command and control system was propelled by solid rocket propellant system.

It has a strike range of more than 2,000 km, is 20 metres long, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.