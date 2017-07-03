India test-fires quick reaction surface-to-air missile off Odisha coast

on Monday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed quick reaction short-range missile from a test range along the coast.



The sophisticated missile was test fired at about 11.25 AM from a truck-mounted canister launcher from launch complex-3 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, official sources said.



It was the second developmental trial of the state-of-the-art missile with an aerial target. The missile has been developed by the (DRDO) and other establishments.



The first of the missile was conducted on June four, 2017 from the same base.



The missile, which has a strike range of 25 to 30 km, is capable of engaging multiple targets.



Designed to be a quick reaction missile, it involves an all-weather system capable of tracking and firing.

Press Trust of India