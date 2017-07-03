TRENDING ON BS
India test-fires quick reaction surface-to-air missile off Odisha coast

The missile, which has a strike range of 25 to 30 km, is capable of engaging multiple targets

Press Trust of India  |  Balasore (Odisha) 

India on Monday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed quick reaction surface-to-air short-range missile from a test range along the Odisha coast.

The sophisticated missile was test fired at about 11.25 AM from a truck-mounted canister launcher from launch complex-3 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, official sources said.



It was the second developmental trial of the state-of-the-art missile with an aerial target. The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other establishments.

The missile, which has a strike range of 25 to 30 km, is capable of engaging multiple targets.

Designed to be a quick reaction missile, it involves an all-weather weapon system capable of tracking and firing.

