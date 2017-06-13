TRENDING ON BS
India to be co-partner in global food trade fair ANUGA

Indian exhibitors at ANUGA have been on rise since 2005

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India to be a co-partner in a global food and beverages trade ANUGA to be held in Cologne, Germany from October 7-11, this year.

The 34th edition of ANUGA is being organised by Koelnmesse GmBH and 7,200 exhibitors from more than 100 countries are likely to participate in the event.



"Being the largest producer of food in the world, India cannot remain distant from such mega events, and to become global food market and global food factory, representation of India needs to grow by many times in the years to come," Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said after signing the memorandum of understanding for participation in ANUGA.

She said that foreign investment and interest in India will also grow many times and therefore the country has to become an important partner of these events.

Indian exhibitors at ANUGA have been on rise since 2005 and around 135 companies and individual traders had participated in the event last year.

Badal also invited Germany to participate in the forthcoming global food investors trade fair to be held in November this year in the national capital.

