Indicating greater compliance measures from government agencies in the days ahead, Finance Minister on Saturday said that will be moving towards becoming a voluntary compliant society.

"We are moving from a developing state to a developed state. As we move from a developing economy to developed economy, we will also be moving to a voluntary compliant society," Jaitley said in New Delhi in his address at the Enforcement Day celebrations.

"Non-compliance of laws is both against public interest and interest," he added.