India to carry out mega naval exercise with Singapore Navy

Aim of exercise will be to enhance and expand coordination between two navies in Indian Ocean Region

The Indian will join the next week in carrying out a mega maritime exercise in the Indian Ocean where the Chinese has been trying to increase its influence.



Four warships of the Indian and long range anti- submarine warfare aircraft P-8l would be part of the exercise with the (RSN).



The aim of the exercise will be to enhance and expand coordination between the two navies in the



Indian ships Sahyadri and Kamorta are in Singapore on a port visit from today to May 21 during which they will participate in the 'International Maritime Review' (IMR) as well as International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX).



Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, will be attending the events ashore, the Spokesperson Capt said.



Organised by the Singapore Navy, the IMR is likely to be attended by chiefs of at least 30 countries.



After the IMR and the IMDEX, four Indian ships and the anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8l would exercise with the as part of a bilateral exercise,



Indian ships Sahyadri, Shivalik, Jyoti and Kamorta will be part of the



Held since 1994, this year would be the 24th edition of the annual maritime exercise between the two countries which aims to further cement the defence cooperation between the two countries.



"The visit of the Indian ships seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain," the Indian said in a statement.

Press Trust of India