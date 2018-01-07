India to deepen ties with ASEAN, says Sushma Swaraj

on Sunday said that as the trilateral highway project from India to is making considerable progress, New Delhi is planning to extend its connection further with other countries.

Swaraj while addressing the celebrations in Singapore said the whole of the is on the rise in partnership with each other and added that region is integral to Asia's success and to a possibility of an Asian century.

"Today 16 Indian cities are connected to Singapore, a trilateral highway project from India to is making progress and we plan to extend this further to connect India with other countries," Swaraj said here.

Swaraj further highlighted the potential and promises in the defining partnership between India and

Defining the trade agreement between India and nations as the most "ambitious" one, the said that the strength of the partnership and the engagement between the two regions lies in the clarity of the principle.

"India and future is full of possibility and also of enormous responsibility. Our north-east region will prosper when it is better connected to and when north-east becomes our pitch to South-East Asia, we will be closer to realise our hopes for India and ties," she said.

She further stressed on the need to prepare to tackle the common challenges in the region like- creating skills for the digital age, generating jobs in the age of disruption, meeting the need of rapid urbanisation, protecting the bio-diversity, making the energy sources cleaner and pulling together the knowledge for productive agriculture.