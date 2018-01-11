India to launch its 100th satellite tomorrow: Isro begins 28-hour countdown

India is set to launch its into orbit. The 28-hour countdown of the PSLV-C40/ series satellite mission started on Thursday morning. (Isro) officials said that they are ready for the historic 100th mission, which is scheduled for Friday morning. The 42nd flight of India's (PSLV-C40) carrying the 710-kg series satellite is expected to take off from the (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, at 0930 hours IST on Friday, January 12, 2018. The series satellite launch is a follow-on mission with the primary objective of providing high-resolution, scene-specific spot imagery. It carries panchromatic and multi-spectral cameras operating in time delay integration mode and is capable of delivering high-resolution data. This will be the third satellite in the series. ALSO READ: After many gains & an unexpected loss in 2017, Isro ready for a better 2018 Isro officials said that after the PSLV-C39 failure, the organisation conducted repeated tests to ensure that such problems did not occur again, which is why Isro took slightly more time for the launch. On August 31, following a perfect launch, India's mission to put its backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H in orbit onboard PSLV-C39 failed after a technical fault in the final leg.

The officials added that the launch of three Indian satellites during the mission would mark the rollout of the from Isro.

ALSO READ: Isro banks on private players as it plans series of satellite launches The 28-hour countdown activity for the mission started at 05:29 hours IST on Thursday, January 11, 2018, after the Mission Readiness Review committee and Launch Authorisation Board cleared the countdown on Wednesday. After the countdown began, the propellant filling operation of the fourth stage (PS4) of was carried out.

The rocket will carry a series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites. Together, the 30 other satellites will weigh about 613 kg at lift-off.

ALSO READ: Isro looks to return to Mars, eyes Venus The co-passenger satellites comprise one microsatellite and one nanosatellite from India as well as three microsatellites and 25 nanosatellites from six countries — Canada, Finland, France, the Republic of Korea, UK, and the US. The total weight of all the 31 satellites carried onboard is about 1,323 kg.

The 28 international customer satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between (Antrix), a Government of India company under the Department of Space, the commercial arm of ISRO and the international customers.