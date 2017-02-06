TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Technology

SC asks Centre to put in place mechanism to verify mobile users
Business Standard

India to launch record 104 satellites on Feb 15

Of 104 satellites, 33 are Indian, 88 US, rest from Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland, UAE

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

India to launch record 104 satellites on Feb 15

India will create history by launching a record 104 satellites, including 101 foreign ones, on February 15 from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

"We have tentatively decided to launch the satellites at one go around 9 am into the sun-synchronous orbit, about 500 kms above the earth," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said.

Of the total earth-observation satellites, three are Indian, 88 are from the US and the remaining are from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

"A 320-tonne rocket -- Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) -- will launch all the satellites with a combined weight of 1,500 kg, including the 650 kg remote-sensing Cartosat-2 and two nano-satellites (IA and IB) weighing 15 kg each," the official said.

Though the Indian space agency had launched 20 satellites in one shot on June 22, 2016, the launch of 104 satellites will surpass the 37 satellites launch record set in June 2014 and 29 satellites launched by NASA in 2013.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

India to launch record 104 satellites on Feb 15

Of 104 satellites, 33 are Indian, 88 US, rest from Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland, UAE

Of the total satellites, 33 are Indian, 88 US, rest from Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland, UAE
India will create history by launching a record 104 satellites, including 101 foreign ones, on February 15 from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

"We have tentatively decided to launch the satellites at one go around 9 am into the sun-synchronous orbit, about 500 kms above the earth," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said.

Of the total earth-observation satellites, three are Indian, 88 are from the US and the remaining are from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

"A 320-tonne rocket -- Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) -- will launch all the satellites with a combined weight of 1,500 kg, including the 650 kg remote-sensing Cartosat-2 and two nano-satellites (IA and IB) weighing 15 kg each," the official said.

Though the Indian space agency had launched 20 satellites in one shot on June 22, 2016, the launch of 104 satellites will surpass the 37 satellites launch record set in June 2014 and 29 satellites launched by NASA in 2013.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

India to launch record 104 satellites on Feb 15

Of 104 satellites, 33 are Indian, 88 US, rest from Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland, UAE

India will create history by launching a record 104 satellites, including 101 foreign ones, on February 15 from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

"We have tentatively decided to launch the satellites at one go around 9 am into the sun-synchronous orbit, about 500 kms above the earth," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said.

Of the total earth-observation satellites, three are Indian, 88 are from the US and the remaining are from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

"A 320-tonne rocket -- Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) -- will launch all the satellites with a combined weight of 1,500 kg, including the 650 kg remote-sensing Cartosat-2 and two nano-satellites (IA and IB) weighing 15 kg each," the official said.

Though the Indian space agency had launched 20 satellites in one shot on June 22, 2016, the launch of 104 satellites will surpass the 37 satellites launch record set in June 2014 and 29 satellites launched by NASA in 2013.

image
Business Standard
177 22