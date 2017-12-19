JUST IN
India to take up forced 'conversion' of Sikhs to Islam issue with Pakistan

We will take this up at the highest level with the government of Pakistan: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Islamabad HC demands tougher laws, says blasphemy hurts Muslim sentiments

India on Tuesday said it will take up with Islamabad reports that some members of the Sikh community were forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that she would take this issue at the highest level with Pakistan.

 

According to a Pakistani media report, members of the Sikh community in Hangu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province told Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood that Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Tall Yaqoob Khan was allegedly forcing Sikhs to embrace Islam.

Farid Chand Singh, who filed the complaint, was quoted as saying that community members were living in the area since 1901 and peacefully with Muslims. He said residents of Hangu district had never harmed the Sikh people.
First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 16:04 IST

