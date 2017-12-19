India to take up forced 'conversion' of Sikhs to Islam issue with Pakistan

India on Tuesday said it will take up with Islamabad reports that some members of the Sikh community were forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan.

tweeted that she would take this issue at the highest level with Pakistan.

We will take this up at the highest level with Government of Pakistan. @IndiainPakistan

Sikh community in Hangu ‘being forced to convert’ https://t.co/HiWuVmBzbj — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 19, 2017

According to a Pakistani media report, members of the Sikh community in Hangu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province told Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood that Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Tall Yaqoob Khan was allegedly forcing Sikhs to embrace Islam.

Farid Chand Singh, who filed the complaint, was quoted as saying that community members were living in the area since 1901 and peacefully with Muslims. He said residents of Hangu district had never harmed the Sikh people.