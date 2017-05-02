India toughens stand against 'dastardly act', Pakistan denies

Pakistan rejected India's allegations of ceasefire violation, mutilation of bodies of soldiers

Mutilating the bodies of two soldiers was "a dastardly and inhuman" act that merited the unequivocal response, the told in a strongly worded statement in an emotive day of tears at the lives lost and a categorical denial from



As the families of Naib Subedar and BSF Head Constable bid them farewell, denied India's allegations of ceasefire violation and mutilation, ensuring that the troubled equation between the two neighbours was back in the spotlight with cries of a "befitting reply" being heard once again.



India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt spoke to his Pakistani counterpart this morning to express his "grave concern" about the killing and beheading of the two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in yesterday.



"The of the conveyed that such a dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response," the said in a statement.



The conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that "full fire" support was provided by the Pakistani Army post located close to where the incident took place.



The army said the also conveyed India's concern about the presence of Border Action Team (BAT) training camps in close vicinity of the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan- Occupied Kashmir.



Discussing the issue during the hotline contact between the two DGMOs, the Army asked to produce "actionable evidence" on its claim that a Pakistani special forces team had sneaked across the and beheaded the two Indian security personnel.



" rejected India's allegations of ceasefire violation and mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers," the army statement said.



"The army is a professional military outfit and upholds the highest standards of conduct. Allegations of mutilation are an Indian attempt to divert the attention of world from situation within the Kashmir valley," Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza claimed.



The denials had little impact at Vainpoin village in Punjab, where 42-year-old was laid to rest with full military honours.



As buglers sounded the "last post" and his body, wrapped in the tricolour, was brought for cremation, his relatives insisted that they be shown the body. Finally, the ceremony went ahead after civil and army officials intervened.



His wife Paramjit Kaur demanded that the Centre give a "free hand" to the army so that is taught a lesson.



"Our government had once said that if kills or beheads our one soldier, as many as ten enemy soldiers will meet the same fate, but what is happening now? If the government cannot teach a lesson, then they should allow me to take revenge of my husband's killing," she said.



While "shaheed Paramjeet amar rahe" cries echoed in the air so did slogans " murdabad".



Pakistani flags were also burnt at some places in Punjab, including at Ludhiana, where protesters demanded that should be paid back in the same coin.



Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the beheading issue is understood to have figured. However, there was no official word on it.



Former defence minister and senior Congress leader echoed the anguish and told reporters that the army should be given a "free hand" to act against those behind the mutilation of the two soldiers.



Paying tribute to the two soldiers at the New Delhi airport, where the body of Prem Sagar was brought before being taken to his home in Uttar Pradesh, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said, "The nation is with the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in ceasefire violation by the army."



Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu told reporters, "We are very firm, we will do whatever is possible and the government is already at it."



The incident, marking yet another low in the fractured relationship, comes about six months after an soldier was killed and his body mutilated close to the in the Machil sector on October 28 last year.



In January 2013, Lance Naik Hemraj was killed and his body mutilated by the BAT. It had also beheaded Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh. Constable Rajinder Singh of the BSF suffered injuries in the attack.



In June 2008, a soldier of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way and was captured by the BAT in Kel sector. His body was found beheaded after a few days.

