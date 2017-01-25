TRENDING ON BS
India, UAE to ink key deals today; Crown Prince pays visit as R-Day guest

The strategic partnership will provide greater cooperation in areas such as defence and security

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in New Delhi

India and the UAE are expected to ink a strategic agreement on Wednesday to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, providing for greater cooperation in areas such as defence and security.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Tuesday as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the country, Secretary Economic Relations Amar Sinha said that his visit will further strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

The crown prince, who arrived in India on a three-day visit on Tuesday, would be a chief guest in this year's Republic Day parade.

The crown prince will be accorded ceremonial reception at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

President Pranab Mukherjee will host an 'At Home' reception for the Crown Prince on Thursday.

The visiting dignitary will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Sinha further said that India and the UAE are looking forward to cooperating in areas, including energy security, space and civil nuclear.

Trade and investment will also be on the agenda during the talks between the crown prince and the prime minister.

The two countries have been moving closer for security, counter-terrorism and intelligence sharing during the last few years.

Indians are the largest expatriate community in UAE comprising of nearly 20 per cent of its migrant population.

