TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Yogi Adityanath launches free Wi-Fi at 74 bus stations in UP
Business Standard

India under Modi has guts to stand up to anybody, even Trump: Sushma Swaraj

Said, ''Modi earned respect for country, brought glory to India, world sees India differently now'

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj on Narendra Modi
Sushma Swaraj | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful bilateral relations with countries across the world saying that the latter has the guts to challenge US President Donald Trump.

"Narendra Modi has earned respect for the country. He has brought glory to India. Despite Trump's allegations on India taking bribes, Prime Minister Modi has the guts to stand against Trump and the US. The world sees India differently now. We have improved ties with our neighbours," Swaraj said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

Further, she slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's meet with the Chinese envoy while India is in a standoff with the PLA at the Doklam plateau.

"He (Rahul) should have consulted with the Prime Minister first. The opposition should have taken the government's view before meeting the Chinese. Rahul should have consulted Prime Minister Modi before meeting Chinese envoy. The Opposition should have taken governments view before meet," Swaraj said.

Swaraj's statement comes after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma attacked Prime Minister Modi for his foreign policies, saying that he has not uttered a single word on what he talked with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meetings in Astana (Kazakhstan) and Hamburg (Germany).

"It is his (PM's) duty to tell us. He cannot remain silent on matters of India's sensitive interests," he said. Sharma had also questioned PM Modi's Pakistan trip in 2016, while saying that Nehru had earned respect for his foreign policies.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements