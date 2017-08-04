India under Modi has guts to stand up to anybody, even Trump: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister on Thursday lauded Prime Minister on the successful bilateral relations with countries across the world saying that the latter has the guts to challenge US President

" has earned respect for the country. He has brought glory to India. Despite Trump's allegations on India taking bribes, Prime Minister Modi has the guts to stand against Trump and the US. The world sees India differently now. We have improved ties with our neighbours," Swaraj said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

Further, she slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's meet with the while India is in a standoff with the PLA at the Doklam plateau.

"He (Rahul) should have consulted with the Prime Minister first. The opposition should have taken the government's view before meeting the Chinese. Rahul should have consulted Prime Minister Modi before meeting The Opposition should have taken governments view before meet," Swaraj said.

Swaraj's statement comes after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma attacked Prime Minister Modi for his foreign policies, saying that he has not uttered a single word on what he talked with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meetings in Astana (Kazakhstan) and Hamburg (Germany).

"It is his (PM's) duty to tell us. He cannot remain silent on matters of India's sensitive interests," he said. Sharma had also questioned PM Modi's Pakistan trip in 2016, while saying that Nehru had earned respect for his foreign policies.