India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur banking on off-cutters to tame India

Bangladesh need to produce collective effort to beat India in semi-final, says Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who tormented India's famed batting line-up two years ago, is eyeing an encore in the ICC semi- final clash provided his off-cutters start working in English conditions.



Two years ago during India's tour of Bangladesh, Rahman rose to the limelight by bagging five-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches against the world champions. India and Bangladesh will square off in the semis on Thursday.



But Mustafizur, who picked up just one wicket from three games, is worried about about the fact that his famed off- cutters are not working in England like they do in sub-continental conditions.



"There is no end to improving. My cutters are more effective back home. It is not working that well here, but I am still trying," Mustafizur was quoted as saying by Bangladesh's 'Daily Star' newspaper.



"We have reached the semifinals...With a semifinal against India in the offing, everyone is in high spirits. I hope that something good will happen," he said.



"I always try to execute what I am thinking about and I try to give my best."



Mustafizur is optimistic about a good result against India but said the Tigers need to produce a collective effort for that to happen.



"We always believe in ourself. If everyone has a good day, then I hope something good will happen," he said.

Press Trust of India