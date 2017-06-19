India vs Pak Champions Trophy: Police busts betting rackets, arrests 10

Delhi Police on Sunday busted a betting racket and arrested three bookies during the final match of the tournament between India and Pakistan.

According to the police, the racketeers were placing huge amounts of money as stakes on the high-octane match, in which India lost to Pakistan.

The trio was arrested from a guest house in Civil Lines area of north Delhi yesterday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma identified the arrested men as Rajesh Kumar, Nitin Arora and Nitin Grover - all residents of Delhi.

"Names of bigger bookies who were helping them have come out during interrogation and we are investigating the matter," Verma said.

The police officer said the accused also had people inside The in London, who were helping them.

"There is a 10-15 seconds' delay between the and the on television. By knowing what is going to happen before it comes on TV, they made huge earnings," Verma added.

At least 10 mobile phones, two laptops, two and registers were recovered during the raid, which began at 7 pm on Sunday and went on till late night, the police said.

In a separate incident, the Rajasthan Police on Sunday busted another betting racket that occurred across the state during the Final match.

During the operation in Jhalawar City, the Kotwali Police arrested a Congress councillor named Mahfouz Alam alias Bunty and his five companions and recovered around Rs 17 lakh, eight recovered from them.

Similarly, two bookies were also arrested in Jhunjhunu by the Nawalgarh Police for placing a bet during the match and recovered seven mobile phones, one laptop and an LED screen television.

Accused Atul and Pandey were arrested for placing the bet worth Rs 15 lakh, the police said.