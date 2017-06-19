TRENDING ON BS
India vs Pak Champions Trophy: Police busts betting rackets, arrests 10

7 from across Rajasthan and 3 from Delhi were arrested in two separate incidents

Agencies 

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli shakes hand with Pakistan's Shadab Khan at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan. Photo: PTI

Delhi Police on Sunday busted a betting racket and arrested three bookies during the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament between India and Pakistan.

According to the police, the racketeers were placing huge amounts of money as stakes on the high-octane match, in which India lost to Pakistan.

The trio was arrested from a guest house in Civil Lines area of north Delhi yesterday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma identified the arrested men as Rajesh Kumar, Nitin Arora and Nitin Grover - all residents of Delhi.

"Names of bigger bookies who were helping them have come out during interrogation and we are investigating the matter," Verma said.

The police officer said the accused also had people inside The Oval stadium in London, who were helping them.

"There is a 10-15 seconds' delay between the game and the live telecast on television. By knowing what is going to happen before it comes on TV, they made huge earnings," Verma added.

At least 10 mobile phones, two laptops, two televisions and registers were recovered during the raid, which began at 7 pm on Sunday and went on till late night, the police said.

In a separate incident, the Rajasthan Police on Sunday busted another cricket betting racket that occurred across the state during the Champions Trophy Final match.

During the operation in Jhalawar City, the Kotwali Police arrested a Congress councillor named Mahfouz Alam alias Bunty and his five companions and recovered around Rs 17 lakh, eight mobile phones recovered from them.

Similarly, two bookies were also arrested in Jhunjhunu by the Nawalgarh Police for placing a bet during the cricket match and recovered seven mobile phones, one laptop and an LED screen television.

Accused Atul and Pandey were arrested for placing the bet worth Rs 15 lakh, the police said.

On June 9, the police arrested four persons for running an online betting racket during the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy cricket match.

