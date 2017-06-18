India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy final: India wins toss, opts to field
India and Pakistan have met in the summit tie of a multi-nation tournament after 10 years
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
June 18, 2017 Last Updated at 15:01 IST
The Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final match.
Pace bowler Mohammad Amir is fit and replaced Rumman Raees in the Pakistani side.
If the history of final matches in multi-nation cricket tournaments is anything to go by, the odds will clearly be stacked against arch-rival Pakistan when they clash in the ultimate showdown of the Champions Trophy.
For both Kohli and Ahmed, this year’s Champions Trophy is their first instance of leading their respective senior national sides in the finals of an ICC tournament. However, neither is new to the big league. As youngsters, both Kohli and Ahmed led their respective under-19 national teams to World Cup victories – while Ahmed was the captain of the Pakistan U-19 side that took home the 2006 junior World Cup Trophy, Kohli’s Indian under-19 clinched the Trophy in the 2008 edition of the junior World Cup.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU