India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy final: India wins toss, opts to field

The Indian cricket team skipper on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final match.



Pace bowler Mohammad Amir is fit and replaced Rumman Raees in the Pakistani side.





If the history of final matches in multi-nation cricket tournaments is anything to go by, the odds will clearly be stacked against arch-rival Pakistan when they clash in the ultimate showdown of the Champions Trophy.