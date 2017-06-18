India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy final: A game beyond cricket field

Even as India takes on Pakistan in the final tie of the the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Kennigston Oval on Sunday, troops in India's Border Security Forces (BSF) seem confident that the men in blue will comprehensively beat Pakistan.
While India are playing to defend their Champions Trophy totle, Pakistan are yet to win a Champions Trophy title. Additionally, India had been the co-champions in the 2002 edition of the tournament.
Ahead of India's match against Pakistan in ICC Champions trophy final, the BSF expressed happiness and danced to the beats of patriotic songs and even sang Bollywood tracks to show their support for the Indian team.
As is always the case, an India-Pakistan match is not limited to the ground of cricket. Usually, it transcends boundaries and fields of sports. It is not about India's batting versus Pakistan's bowling anymore. It is not even the game between two teams or countries. India versus Pakistan matches draw strong emotions on either side of the border.
