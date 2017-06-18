India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy final: A game beyond cricket field

Border Security Forces troops are confident that Team India will beat arch-rivals Pakistan

Even as India takes on Pakistan in the final tie of the the 2017 at on Sunday, troops in India's (BSF) seem confident that the men in blue will comprehensively beat Pakistan.



While India are playing to defend their Champions Trophy totle, Pakistan are yet to win a Champions Trophy title. Additionally, India had been the co-champions in the 2002 edition of the tournament.



Ahead of India's match against Pakistan in final, the expressed happiness and danced to the beats of patriotic songs and even sang Bollywood tracks to show their support for the Indian team.







As is always the case, an India-Pakistan match is not limited to the ground of cricket. Usually, it transcends boundaries and fields of It is not about India's batting versus Pakistan's bowling anymore. It is not even the game between two teams or countries. India versus Pakistan matches draw strong emotions on either side of the border.