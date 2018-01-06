India vs South Africa: A Test of India's desire to win overseas in 2018

Since 2015, India have played 12 Tests on foreign soil. Of these, 11 were in Bangladesh (2015), Sri Lanka (2015 and 2017) and West Indies (2016). The other standalone Test was played in Australia (January 2015).

It was the last game of a four-match series wherein Virat Kohli took over as full-time Test skipper from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While it was an obvious pivotal moment for Indian cricket, it holds additional context currently with Kohli leading the Indian team in South Africa. This tour comes on the heels of 20 Tests played at home in 2015, 2016 and 2017. During this run, ...