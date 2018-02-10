India vs South Africa 4th ODI: Virat Kohli elects to bat at Johannesburg

-
India won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the fourth ODI here today. India made one change, bringing in Shreyas Iyer for the injured Kedar Jadhav. South Africa included a fit-again AB de Villiers in the playing eleven while Morne Morkel replaced Imran Tahir. South Africa: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (captain), Jean-Paul Duminy, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel. India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
