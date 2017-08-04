India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Ashwin, Saha guide India to 442/5 at lunch

struck twice to send back the overnight centurions and even as added 98 runs in the morning session to post 442/5 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test here on Friday.

All-rounder (47 not out) and stumper (16 not out) went undivided at lunch after adding 29 runs for the sixth wicket at the Sinhalese Club here.

Earlier, resuming at 344/3, lost Pujara (133) in the second over of the day, trapped in front by part-timer Dimuth Karunaratne before Rahane (132) and Ashwin consolidated the innings with a 63-run fifth wicket stand.

Pujara looked good during his brief stay on the second morning, fetching a boundary off Karunaratne before the next delivery ended his 232-ball vigil.

The Saurashtra right-hander who had by now added 217 runs with Rahane, was hit on his thighs by a back of a length delivery from Karunaratne, resulting in loud appeals from the hosts.

The on-field umpire, however, did not budge and the home side immediately asked for a referral which got them the prized wicket.

The fall of Pujara, brought in the dependable Ashwin, who started briskly striking two boundaries off Rangana Herath and Karunaratne before slowing down a bit.

The right-handed duo of Ashwin and Rahane continued to frustrate the Sri Lankans, stealing the odd boundaries and rotating the strike at a good rate to raise their 50-run stand in no time.

In his attempt to accelerate after crossed the psychological 400-run mark, Rahane perished to debutant left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara, smartly stumped by Niroshan Dickwella after facing 222 balls and sending the ball 14 times to the fence.

Rahane's dismissal brought a sigh of relief to the Sri Lankan camp, as wicketkeeper-batsman Saha and Ashwin safely guided to 442/5 at the lunch break.

Brief Scores: 442/5 ( 133, 132, Lokesh Rahul 57, Dimukh Karunaratne 1/31) vs

