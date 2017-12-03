India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli first captain to hit 6 double centuries in Tests

India cricket captain on Sunday became the first international skipper to hit six double centuries in Test cricket.



Kohli, playing in his 63rd Test, took 238 deliveries to complete his second consecutive double hundred as he continued to plunder the Sri Lankans in the morning session of the match at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium.

Kohli pulled pacer and ran two to bring up his sixth double century in 238 balls, which included 20 boundaries.He is also only the second Indian after Vinod Kambli to score back-to-back double hundreds. In 1993, the former left-handed batsman had scored 224 against in Mumbai and 227 against in Delhi.Overall, Kohli is in the sixth place in the list of most double hundreds in a career, which is topped by Australian legend (12), followed by Sri Lanka's (11), (9), England's Wally Hammond (7) and Sri Lanka's (7).