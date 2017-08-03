India vs Sri Lanka: Pujara, Rahane tons guide India to 344/3 at stumps

rode on undefeated centuries from and to post 344/3 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against at the Sinhalese Club here on Thursday.

At stumps, Pujara was batting on 128 while Rahane was unbeaten on 103 as the right-handed duo guided to a strong position, adding 221 runs for the fourth

Earlier, opener Lokesh Rahul celebrated his comeback with a patient 57 off 82 balls before falling shortly after lunch.