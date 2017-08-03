TRENDING ON BS
Tweeple have a field day over a 'bored' Sachin Tendulkar at Rajya Sabha
Business Standard

India vs Sri Lanka: Pujara, Rahane tons guide India to 344/3 at stumps

Pujara was batting on 128 while Rahane was unbeaten on 103

IANS  |  Colombo 

Cheteshwar Pujara
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during their second cricket test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday | Photo: AP/PTI

India rode on undefeated centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to post 344/3 at stumps on the opening day of the second cricket Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club here on Thursday.

At stumps, Pujara was batting on 128 while Rahane was unbeaten on 103 as the right-handed duo guided India to a strong position, adding 221 runs for the fourth wicket.

Earlier, opener Lokesh Rahul celebrated his comeback with a patient 57 off 82 balls before falling shortly after lunch.

