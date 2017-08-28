India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit, Bumrah seal victory for Men in Blue at Pallekele

Swashbuckling Indian opener scored a brilliant hundred as India won the third ODI comfortably by six wickets, thereby clinching the five-match series here at the Pallekele International Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing a paltry score of 218, India recovered from early hiccups, thanks to a brilliant partnership between Rohit (124) and (67) to help the cross the line with ease .

Security forces were called in between the match when India were 210 for four after 44 overs, to clear the spectators from some of the sections in the gallery after Sri Lankan supporters resorted to throwing bottles into the field of play.

The visiting side's batting order collapsed for a second successive time after Shikhar Dhawan (5), skipper (3), KL Rahul (17) and Kedar Jadhav (0) were back to sent back to the pavilion on 61-4.

However, and Sharma kept their calm and composure to help India not only get out of troubled waters but also take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, pacer came out with a stupendous bowling performance as India restricted the hosts 217-9 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs.

Bumrah ended with 5-27, his best figures in an ODI. He was ably supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who couldn't scalp any wicket but put a break on the Sri Lankan batting.

Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav all chipped in with a wicket each.

For the hosts, Lahiru Thirimanne was the top scorer as played a fine knock of 80, which included five boundaries and a six. Apart from him, Dinesh Chandimal (36) and Milinda Siriwardana (29) made some notable contributions.

Bumrah was awarded man of the match for his brilliant bowling performance.

This was India's seventh successive bilateral series victory against Sri Lanka.

The two teams will now lock horns in the fourth ODI to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on August 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)