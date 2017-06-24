India vs West Indies 2017: First ODI abandoned due to rain

The first One-Day International (ODI) match between and here on Friday was called off due to incessant rain.

Put in to bat, were 199/3 in 39.2 overs before rain played the spoilsport.

After the continuous rain, the match officials gave a revised target of 194 in 26 overs through Duckworth-lewis method but after a long wait, umpires decided to call-off the match due to heavy downpour and wet outfield.

Earlier, got off to a solid start as openers (87) and (62) forged a 132-run partnership before the latter was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Alzarri Joseph in the 25th over. Rahane's 78-ball knock included eight boundaries.

Unperturbed by the fall of Rahane's wicket, Dhawan kept on scoring with a good pace and skipper (32 not out) was just rotating the strike. But in the process, Dhawan was adjudged leg before wicket off spinner in the 32nd over. While trying to play the ball towards the midwicket, Dhawan missed the ball which hit the pad.

New batsman (4) and Kohli then tried to take forward the Indian innings with the same momentum but Yuvraj was dismissed by skipper Jason Holder in the 37th over after adding 17 runs with Kohli.

The fall of wicket brought in Mahendra Singh Dhoni (9 not out), who along with the skipper tried to stabilise the innings before the sky opened up.

For West Indies, Holder, Joseph and Bishoo chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief Scores: 199/3 ( 87, 62; 1/39) against