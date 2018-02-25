India walking towards women-led development: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is walking towards an era of 'women-led development'.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio program, Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said India is heading towards from only women development.

"India is heading towards from only women development.

We are discussing development under the leadership of women," said Prime Minister Modi in his 41st edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Quoting spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda's "The idea of Perfect Womanhood is Perfect Independence" thought, Prime Minister Modi said Swami's thoughts "hundred years ago is a reflection of Nari Shakti (women power) in Indian culture".

The Prime Minister said ensuring that women have equal participation in every sphere of social and economic life is their duty.

"Today, in every sphere of life, it is our duty to ensure the equal participation of women," he said.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation in the 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme.

Mann ki Baat is now available as an skill.