India wins U-19 cricket WC: PM Modi, President Kovind hail team on Twitter

Modi, cricketing legend and senior were among millions who congratulated the Indian U-19 team for their World Cup-winning effort. PM Modi congratulated the team by tweeting the following:

Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud. — Modi (@narendramodi) 3 February 2018

Congrats to India's talented young team for winning the Under-19 Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff #PresidentKovind — of (@rashtrapatibhvn) 3 February 2018

What a win for the U19 boys, take it as a stepping stone; Long long way to go! Enjoy the moment!

Ramnath Kovind tweeted:Former and current players were also quick to praise the unbeaten effort of the Indian team which thrashed in the final for a record fourth title.