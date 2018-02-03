India wins U-19 cricket WC: PM Modi, President Kovind hail team on Twitter

-
ALSO READKohli destined to break all batting records: Waqar On Day 2, India reaches 183/5 as Kohli's 85 not out keeps SA bowlers at bay In 2017, Virat, Harmanpreet leave an indelible mark on Indian cricket Steve Smith picks Sachin, Harbhajan ahead of Kohli in his dream team India reach 287/8 at lunch on Day 3 of Centurion test; Kohli batting on 140
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and senior captain Virat Kohli were among millions who congratulated the Indian U-19 team for their World Cup-winning effort. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the team by tweeting the following:
President Ramnath Kovind tweeted:
Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers.
Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 3 February 2018
Former and current India players were also quick to praise the unbeaten effort of the Indian team which thrashed Australia in the final for a record fourth title.
Congrats to India's talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 3 February 2018
What a win for the U19 boys, take it as a stepping stone; Long long way to go! Enjoy the moment!
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU