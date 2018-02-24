India women beat South Africa women by 54 runs, clinch T20 series 3-1

-
ALSO READDisappointed by India's lack of preparation in Tests: Pollock India vs South Africa: A Test of India's desire to win overseas in 2018 India beat Pakistan by two wickets to retain Blind Cricket World Cup title On Day 2, India reaches 183/5 as Kohli's 85 not out keeps SA bowlers at bay India's chance of comeback in test series is around 30%: Virendra Sehwag
-
Indian women cricket team defeated South African women by 54 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to clinch the series 3-1, here today. Seasoned Mithali Raj scored 62 off 50 balls while teenager Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 44 off 34 balls as Indian women scored a competitive 166 for 4 in 20 overs. Shikha Pandey and Rumeli Dhar the took three wickets apiece as India bowled out South Africa for 112 in 18 overs. Brief Scores: India women: 166/4 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 62 off 50 balls, Jemimah Rodrigues 44 off 34 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 27 off 17 balls) vs South Africa. South Africa women: 112 all out in 18 overs.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU