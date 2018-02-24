India women beat South Africa women by 54 runs, clinch T20 series 3-1

Indian women team defeated South African women by 54 runs in the fifth International to clinch the series 3-1, here today. scored 62 off 50 balls while teenager smashed 44 off 34 balls as Indian women scored a competitive 166 for 4 in 20 overs. Shikha Pandey and Rumeli Dhar the took three wickets apiece as bowled out for 112 in 18 overs. Brief Scores: women: 166/4 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 62 off 50 balls, 44 off 34 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 27 off 17 balls) vs women: 112 all out in 18 overs.