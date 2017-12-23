India yet to confirm arrival of Kulbhushan Jadhav's family: Pakistani media

The arrival of the relatives of alleged Indian spy remains unconfirmed by New Delhi, the media reported on Saturday.

"India is yet to provide details about Jadhav's wife and mother, Geo News quoted sources as saying, adding that "only one employee of the Indian High Commission in will be present during the meeting".

Jadhav has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

According to the report, the Foreign Office will issue pictures and a video of the meeting between Jadhav and his family.

Pakistani authorities on Thursday said that the country was ready to permit media interaction with Jadhav's wife and mother.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that the Ministry was waiting for India's decision in this regard. He further said that the meeting would be held in the Foreign Affairs Ministry on December 25.

Faisal had also assured that Jadhav was not under any threat of immediate execution and his meeting with his wife and mother had been arranged "purely on humanitarian grounds".

"Let me assure you that the Jadhav is under no threat of immediate execution and his mercy petitions are still pending," he said.

The High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to Jadhav's mother and wife earlier this week.

had earlier repeatedly rejected New Delhi's plea for consular access to Jadhav, who it says was arrested in Balochistan.

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.