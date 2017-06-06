Indian airspace violation: China calls for peace, stability on border

A day after said it will take up the alleged violation of its airspace by two Chinese helicopters, on Tuesday said both sides should maintain and stability along the borders.

"I think we should communicate and coordinate with each other through the border consultation mechanism to uphold and stability across the border," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"I want to reiterate that and have disputes on their border. Chinese patrol guards have also conducted patrol," she added.

Earlier on Monday, defended the alleged incursion by two People's Liberation Army choppers across the Indian boundary, saying Beijing could patrol in the disputed area.

Describing the flight by the choppers as "unacceptable", India's External Affairs Minister said that New Delhi will take up the matter with Beijing.

The two Chinese military choppers were sighted hovering over Barahoti in Chamoli district on Saturday.

Since March this year, there have been four such incursions into the Indian airspace.

Barahoti was designated as disputed area by both and in 1958.

It was agreed that neither side would send troops in the area, which is a sloping pasture.