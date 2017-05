resorted to firing at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, sources said.

Defence sources said that the Pakistani Army started firing at the Indian positions in Manjkot area of Mendhar sector at 8.40 am.

"They used small arms and automatics to target the Indian positions. Effective retaliation was given from the Indian side," they said.

Firing exchanges continued for nearly an hour, the defence sources said.